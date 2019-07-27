Organisers have had difficulties securing a venue for the August 16 to 18 festival

Rap superstar Jay Z has pulled out of the troubled Woodstock 50 music festival that is supposed to take place next month, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Jay Z had been scheduled to perform as the closing act of the three-day event meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famed 1969 “peace and music” festival.

The person requested anonymity and did not say why Jay Z had cancelled his involvement. But organisers have had difficulties securing a venue for the August 16 to 18 festival and lost a financial backer, raising doubts about whether it will happen.

Tickets have not yet gone on sale.

Singer John Fogerty, who performed at the original Woodstock as the frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, also has withdrawn from the line-up, according to a statement released by a representative.

Fogerty will play “at only one site” that weekend, the statement said. That will be the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the location of the original Woodstock, which is holding a smaller event that includes Ringo Starr and Santana.

Woodstock 50 had been scheduled to take place at a motor racing venue in Watkins Glen, New York, but the site pulled out in June. Organisers then attempted to seek a permit in Vernon, New York.

On Thursday, several news outlets reported that the Woodstock 50 organisers were attempting to hold the festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion, an amphitheatre in Columbia, Maryland.

“The Woodstock folks are working on securing the artists now. If the bands come, we’ll produce the show,” Seth Hurwitz, chairman of the music promoter IMP and operator of Merriweather Post Pavilion, said in a statement provided to the New York Times.