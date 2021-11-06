He came. He saw. He left.
That just about sums up Jay-Z’s short and uneventful stint on Instagram this week.
The rapper/entrepreneur/producer launched his verified Instagram account earlier this week, only to deletes his account in a day.
Days after he was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z showed up on the ‘Gram with a verified Instagram account to post a picture of his upcoming Netflix project ‘The Harder They Fall’ on his Story. The Netflix film, starring Idris Elba and Regina King, sees Jay-Z as one of its producers.
The Story and his presence soon garnered him 2 million followers, including wife and singer Beyonce, making Jay-Z the only person she followed on Instagram. But a day later, the account was deleted and Beyonce left with following not a soul on the ‘Gram once again.
After he was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z tweeted and made a joke about his social media presence as well through a Twitter post.
“In my excitement , I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O, he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible . Thank you good man… ok let me lose this password for another year or so. Thank you all again, incredibly humbled by your love,” the rapper posted.