Pop star Jason Derulo will perform on December 14 at the Global Village as part of the venue’s latest season of events.
The Swalla and Trumpets singer will take the Main Stage in an end-of-school-term concert, which will be part of the venue’s 23rd season of events titled ‘Explore, Experience, Enjoy. This Way!,’ continuing until April 6, 2019.
The upcoming concert will kick off at 9pm, after a fireworks show.
Global Village is known to welcome regional and international artists to its stage. In March, towards the end of the venue’s previous season of events, former boy bander Liam Payne performed his first solo set in the city.
Global Village is open from 4pm until midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4pm to 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. Concerts are included in the Dh15 price of entry.