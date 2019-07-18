The new artists have been announced after Nicky minaj pulled out from the show

Rapper 50 Cent and singer Janet Jackson have been added to the lineup for the Jeddah World Fest, Image Credit: AP

Janet Jackson, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Future and Tyga have been added to the line-up for the Jeddah World Fest, the concert in Saudi Arabia that Nicki Minaj pulled out.

The website for the event, to take place July 18 at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium, posted photos of the newly added acts alongside previously announced performers Liam Payne and Steve Aoki.

Saudi Arabia saw profound change last year as a result of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s top-down reform efforts, including the opening of the first movie theatre and the lifting of the world’s only ban on women driving.