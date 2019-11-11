Iraqi guitarist, singer and composer Ilham Al Madfai will join Al Majaz Amphitheatre’s #letsmajaz series of concert on December 6. The music icon will be accompanied by the six-member Iraqi-Swedish musical ensemble Tarabband.

Al Madfai will perform with hits that creatively combine Arabic and Western music from his 40-year musical repertoire. Tarabband’s will mark their first concert in Sharjah with a cross-cultural musical experience played on western instruments with a strong element of percussion. The band was founded in 2008 by Iraqi-Egyptian vocalist Nadin Al Khalidi in collaboration with the Swedish Gabriel Hermansson.