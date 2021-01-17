Events season is well and truly underway in the UAE. After Pakistani artist Atif Aslam, along with Najwa Karam performed this past weekend to sold out crowds, it is now time for Sharjah to get into the swing of things with three Iraqi artists to take to the stage at Al Majaz Amphitheatre.
On February 5, Ali Jassim, Mustafa Al Abdullah, and Mahmoud Al Turki will bring the stage alive for their UAE fans with their most popular songs, setting the tone for an entire season of live musical performances under the stars at the open-air venue in Sharjah.
Ali Jassim will perform his masterpiece ‘Yama Al Shok’, along with other hits including ‘Oreed As’alak’ and ‘Akhbarak’, while Al Abdullah will wow the audience with a selection of fan favourites that include ‘Ya Koni’, ‘Mfarfesh’, and ‘Habibi Al Ghali’. Al Turki’s oeuvre will comprise hits like ‘Hob wa Ihsas’, ‘Domni’, and ‘Ya Habibi’.
The Iraqi singers will share the stage to perform their hit ‘Ta’al’.
Commenting on the upcoming season of #letsmajaz, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) said in a statement: “Art and entertainment have a long legacy of inspiring hope and positivity in people during challenging times. With the new season of #letsmajaz, we seek to once again give lovers of music and live entertainment an opportunity to experience art and culture in Sharjah in a public setting.”
The Al Majaz Amphitheatre management stated that preparations for the new season are complete and in line with the UAE’s stringent precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. They include sterilisation of the premises, installation of sterilisation gates, and provision of face masks, among others.
Tickets are now on sale and available online through Platinumlist.