American-Nigerian singer Davido will bring his hits to White Dubai at Meydan on February 1.
After securing the video for ‘Fall’, which has just under 140 million streams on YouTube, as the most viewed Nigerian music video on the platform, the artist has set another record, becoming most viewed Nigerian artist on the platform across all of his uploads. The artist has surpassed 500 million views, across several videos including ‘Fall’, ‘If’, ‘Fia’ and ‘Assurance’.
Last year, ‘Fall’ beat out Yemi Alade’s hit song ‘Johnny’ to become the first Nigerian music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.
Ladies enter free, while gents pay Dh300. Doors open at 11pm.