Popular singer Benny Dayal was struck by a drone camera that was filming him during a live performance in Chennai.

A video of the incident during the concert at the VIT in Chennai on Friday went viral on social media.

Later, the ‘Omana Penne’ and ‘RRR’ singer shared details about the incident.

The singer said the drone struck his head accidentally during the live stage performance and also left him with some bruises in his fingers.

“The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that’s all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster. Thanks to all for love and prayers,” Dayal, who is best known for his collaboration with AR Rahman and other composers, said.

The ‘Adiye Kolluthe’ and ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker also urged fellow artistes to add a clause in their contracts asking event organisers to rope in professional drone operators.

“... You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones,” he said.

“We’re artistes. We are just singing on stage. We are not Vijay or Ajay or Salman Khan or Prabhas or some action hero. You don’t have to do all these stunts. Just do a regular show. We just want to look nice. The drones shouldn’t come so close to artistes during a live performance,” he said.

As soon as the singer posted the video, the fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Man this is messed up. Get well soon Ben!”

Singer-actor Shirley Setia wrote, “Omgg!! Must have been right after we met. Take Care Benny, hope you get well soon!”