Indian rapper Badshah has announced a collaboration with best-selling Colombian artist J Balvin and Puerto Rican producer Tainy called ‘Voodoo’.
Badshah is known for hits such as ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘Jugnu’ and ‘Garmi’, while Balvin is best known for tracks such as ‘Mi Gente’, ‘In Da Getto’ and ‘Bonita’.
Badshah took to Instagram to make the announcement along with a picture of himself posing with Balvin.
He captioned it: “Namaste India Colombia Latino gang. We coming this Friday 22nd April 2022! #Voodoo @#jbalvin @tainy leggooo.”
‘Voodoo’ is scheduled to release on April 22.