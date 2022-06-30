Top Indian electronic music producer Nucleya will bring his mind-bending beats to Dubai on July 30 at Agenda, Media City.
The artist, whose real name is Udyan Sagar, is best known for tracks such as ‘Bass Rani’, ‘Laung Gawacha’, ‘Little Loto’ and ‘Jungle Raja’ featuring Divine. In 2020, he collaborated with US electronic dance music DJ trio on the track ‘Jadi Buti’, featuring Rashmeet Kaur.
Nucleya was also nominated for Best Music Album for the movie ‘Kapoor & Sons’ at the 2017 Mirchi Music Awards and Filmfare Awards, and was nominated for the Best Indian Act at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards.
The EDM star has visited and performed in Dubai multiple times. In 2018, he had the launch party for his second studio album ‘Tota Myna’ in the city.
“I feel I have become better as a musician. I think about melodies more than I used to,” he said at the time. “So, one main thing which differentiates this album from the previous ones is that it revolves around love songs. And I feel it has a different sort of energy; it is more in the space of singalong songs. I feel it is film-friendly as well.”
Tickets are available online now and start from Dh75 for ‘phase 1’ of the ticket release. The price will increase to Dh100 from July 1, to Dh150 from July 15 onwards and will be Dh200 at the door on July 30. Table packages available.