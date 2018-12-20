Nucleya is headed to the UAE for the launch of his second studio album, ‘Tota Myna’.
Considered one of the biggest names to come out of India on the electronic dance music scene, Nucleya’s album release party will take place on January 24 at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.
Speaking of the record last month, Nucleya said at the time: “My new album is a mix of a lot of collaborations. I worked with hip-hop star Raftaar, as well as prominent indie artists such as Rashmeet Kaur, Avneet Kurmi and Vibha Saraf. I have even made a song with [Bollywood actress] Shruti Haasan.”
“I feel I have become better as a musician. I think about melodies more than I used to,” he continued. “So, one main thing which differentiates this album from the previous ones is that it revolves around love songs. And I feel it has a different sort of energy; it is more in the space of sing-along songs. I feel it is film-friendly as well.”
Real name Udyan Sagar, Nucleya has amassed nearly a million YouTube subscribers, and over 2 million fans on his official social media channels. He has performed at the likes of Asia’s biggest dance music festival, Sunburn, as well as Glastonbury in the UK.
Some tracks from ‘Tota Myna’ are already available for streaming via YouTube and Soundcloud. Tickets for his album launch party are priced at Dh60. The event kicks off at 8pm.