Calling all Hindustani classical music lovers. On November 6, legends from the Indian classical music scene Sangeet Mishra and Zeeshan Khan will perform at a concert at The Junction, Al Serkal Avenue, in Al Quoz as a part of the Emirates NBD Classics night series.
The Emirates NBD Classics nights, which is in its 9th season, presents music aficionados an opportunity to witness two of the most celebrated music virtuosos in action. There will also be a ‘jugalbandi’ (a musical play-off) with these two vocalists.
Mishra hails from the illustrious Sarangi Gharana (school) of Banaras, India. His first Guru was his paternal grandfather, the late maestro, Pandit Narayan Das Mishra. Under his grandfather’s tutelage Mishra acquired a remarkable proficiency in his vocal sills.
Mishra has also worked towards reviving the ancient style of the soul-touching Sarangi by acquiring various styles of playing the sarangi.
Rooted firmly in the ancient traditions and techniques of shastriya sangeet (classical music), Mishra is known to have a distinctive individuality to his playing. He has also succeeded in blending contemporary musical thought in playing the sarangi, without compromising its traditional purity. A versatile performer, Mishra is known for successfully collaborating with musicians from different genres and styles all over the world and has created a new musical language.
Meanwhile, Khan is another mammoth talent of his league to watch out for that evening. Khan has performed at concerts all over India for the last fifteen years. In 1999 he performed with the acclaimed flute master Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasiya. Later that year he received the Pt. Vishnu Digambar Paluskar Award, followed by a first place in Classical Singing on national level,
Tickets to the evening cost Dh125 and are available on PlatinumList.