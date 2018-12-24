“To walk out into the world as a woman of colour and try to innovate in a world where there is no colour at all is such a risk,” Richard says. “If we decide we want to do pop music, that’s a risk. If we want to do electronic music, another risk. If we want to do alternative rock, dear God. Every time we are counted against. It makes me proud to see so many black female artists that are unapologetic in who they are break out. Our voices have been stifled for too long.”