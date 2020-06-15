Party animals who’ve been cooped up at home, it’s your time to shine. DJs Steve Aoki, Benny Benassi, Maceo Plex, Claptone, Danny Tenaglia and a slew of other EDM artists will be part of a marathon 12-hour online music festival organised by lifestyle and entertainment brand MDLBEAST.
MDLBEAST Freqways, a multi-stage event, will be held on June 20 from 7pm to 7am (GMT+3), ending on World Music Day (June 21). EDM lovers can board ‘virtual flights’ and fly to locations to experience pre-recorded sets shot in cities such as Riyadh, Ibiza and Las Vegas.
Other artists set to headline include Deep Dish, Sasha, Butch, Art Department, Laidback Luke as well as regional talents including K.Led & Majid, Vinyl Mode, Cosmicat, Jade X Tala and SPCEBOI.
The online festival follows Soundstorm in 2019, which was attended by 400,000 people over three days in Riyadh.
“The music industry in the region is raw and the merging of neo-culture and technology creates a new buzz, inspiring young musicians to create fresh, unexpected music,” said Ahmad Alammary, Chief Creative Officer. “Music and art are universal. A language that can bring people together, inspiring new thriving, creative communities.”
The music festival will stream for free on the MLDBEAST website.