Elton John and Victoria Beckham. Image Credit: AP and AFP file

In a touching letter written for British Vogue, singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has revealed that seeing Elton John on stage inspired her exit from the Spice Girls.

Beckham, 46, was part of the pop sensation formed in 1994 along with members Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Halliwell, and was known as ‘Posh Spice’.

While writing a letter to her future self in British Vogue, she referred to the moment she realised being part of the massive group was not what she really wanted.

“Remember years ago, watching your dear friend Elton John on stage in Las Vegas. He performed ‘Tiny Dancer’, as if it were the first time, and you realised this was like oxygen for him,” she wrote. “It was a life-changing moment — while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn’t your passion.”

“That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you,” Beckham added.

However, as Spice Girls history goes, it was not Beckham that led to Spice Girl’s separation. In 1998, while in the middle of a world tour, Halliwell said she would be quitting the group as she was suffering from exhaustion. Since then, the Spice Girls have united for performances and tours — which Beckham has declined to be part of.

Beckham, who has been married to footballer David Beckham for over 20 years, has instead built a thriving career in fashion and beauty.