With a song as smooth as a cool summer breeze, Harry Styles, former One Direction member and current pop sensation, has risen to the top of the Billboard charts.
His song ‘Watermelon Sugar’, from the album ‘Flat Line’ jumped to head of the Billboard Hot 100 songs list, beating his sometime ex Taylor Swift’s recently released ‘Cardigan’ (from album 'Folklore').
ALSO SEE
- 'Top Gun' helmet and 'Alien' spaceship in Hollywood props auction
- #ChallengeAccepted: From Bollywood to Hollywood celebrities share their black-and-white pictures on Insta to show support for each other
- Hollywood: From Adele to Rebel Wilson, 9 celebrity transformations that will leave you slack jawed
- Challenged accepted: Hollywood and Bollywood stars, from Priyanka Chopra to Reese Witherspoon show off their mood calendar
‘Watermelon Sugar’ has become Style’s first solo number one of the these charts; his ‘Sign of the Times’ single climbed to number 4 back in 2017 and his ‘Adore You’ made it to number six.
The track was first dropped in November last year, but a behind-the-scenes video late last month that dropped on National Watermelon Day (August 3), which led to the hashtag #WatermelonSugarDay trending, helped the song on its way to the top.
Billboard.com reports that ‘Watermelon Sugar’ bounds 9-1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, up 614 per cent to 63,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 6, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It is up to 71.7 million audience impressions in the week ending Aug. 9, and at 14.2 million U.S. streams in the week ending August 6.