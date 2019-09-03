Early bird tickets starting at Dh65 are now on sale

Image Credit:

The Korean cast behind the global phenomenon ‘Baby Shark’ will perform in Abu Dhabi for three days from September 26 at the Manarat Al Saadiyat. There will be three shows daily alongside family dining and entertainment activity.

Fans can expect a live theatre performance with colourful LED light displays of Pinkfong’s popular song line-up, say organisers. There will also be meet and greet opportunities and games and experiences.