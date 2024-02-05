Los Angeles: The Grammys gala opened with electrifying performances Sunday including a revenge fantasy from top nominee and triple winner SZA, as Taylor Swift notched a win and kept her eye on history.

Legend Tracy Chapman delivered a moving rendition of her 1988 classic "Fast Car" with country star Luke Combs, who found streaming success with a cover of the track.

It was a rare public appearance from Chapman, whose crystal-clear vocals had many audience members swaying and singing along, including Taylor Swift - who looked statuesque in a white Schiaparelli gown with black opera gloves - and Oprah Winfrey.

Billie Eilish gave a soft performance of her moving, Grammy-winning hit off the "Barbie" soundtrack "What Was I Made For?" wearing 1950s-style cat-eye sunglasses and a scarf over her bright red locks.

The first awards of the gala were also doled out, with Miley Cyrus taking home the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Flowers."

"Oh my God, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment!" she exclaimed in accepting the award from pop icon Mariah Carey.

SZA seized three prizes on the night so far, including best R&B song, best progressive R&B album and best pop duo or group performance with Phoebe Bridgers.

Taylor Swift announces new album Taylor Swift, who took home the Grammy for best pop vocal album for 'Midnights', announced her next studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', during her acceptance speech.



She also revealed it will be out on April 19.



Swift said in her speech, “Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.



“So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th.”



“It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”



A post on Swift’s Instagram immediately went live, revealing what appears to be the album’s artwork, reports Variety.



Swift, who could make history with an Album of the Year win, won for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights" - and announced that she will drop a new album on April 19.

And Karol G won the prize for Best Musica Urbana for "Manana Sera Bonito" - recognition that some industry watchers said wasn't enough given that Latinos were excluded this year from the major categories.

Boygenius wins big

The broadcast gala - in which just nine total awards are presented - followed the hours-long pre-show, in which the vast majority of the more than 90 gramophones were distributed.

The supergroup boygenius cleaned up in the rock categories.

Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker - the members of boygenius - were giddy with delight as they ran onstage to accept three trophies.

"I feel kinda like a kid, because that was the last time that something like this felt possible," said Dacus, with Baker adding: "This band is my family, I love them."

But it's anyone's guess who will take home the evening's major prizes later on, with the indomitable Swift in contention in one of the more eclectic nomination fields in recent memory.

Women make up the vast majority of the contenders for the top Album and Record of the Year prizes, with just one man, the jazz polymath Jon Batiste, in the running.

History for Taylor?

An Album of the Year win for Swift would be her fourth - the most for any artist, a new record that would break the tie she is currently in with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

It would be a cherry on top for the 34-year-old, who is already the toast of the music world.

She makes headlines with every breath, not least for her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, who can't make it to the ceremony as he's tied up preparing for next weekend's Super Bowl.

That seven of eight nominees in the Album and Record of the Year categories are women or gender fluid is a sea change many industry watchers see as long overdue.

Music from "Barbie" won two awards during the pre-show - one for best compilation soundtrack for visual media and another to Eilish for best song written for visual media.

Eilish called "Barbie" the "most incredible, most beautiful empowering movie" in her acceptance speech alongside her brother and co-writer, Finneas O'Connell.

Music from the film has more changes to win during the broadcast gala.

The rapper Killer Mike won big in the rap categories, taking home three trophies for music off his album "Michael."

"I consciously set out to tell the story of a young Black boy growing up on the west side of Atlanta so that the world can see that our narrative isn't just victimization and losing, but we can win, we can thrive and prosper," he told journalists backstage.

But his wins were overshadowed as his reported detention by police went viral.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a query from AFP about the situation.

Joni Mitchell beamed as she accepted the honor for best folk album for "Joni Mitchell At Newport," a live recording of her performance at the storied festival that came just years after an aneurysm led to fears she might never play again.

"We had so much fun at that concert, and I think you can feel it on the record," she said onstage wearing long, silky patterned robes and her signature beret.

She is set to perform during the gala broadcast ceremony for the first time, more than half-a-century after winning her first Grammy.

Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win Best Global Music Album award It's a proud day for India! As musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album for their latest release 'This Moment'.



Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs."



They were nominated in the race Grammys with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.



'This Moment' features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).



A list of top winners at the 66th annual Grammy Awards:

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

BEST R&B SONG

“Snooze,” SZA

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“The Record,” Boygenius

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Theron Thomas

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

“SOS,” SZA

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

“Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley and Antaeus

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie)

“Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes and “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

“X Mi (Vol 1)," Gaby Moreno

BEST RAP ALBUM

“Michael,” Killer Mike

BEST RAP SONG

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST FOLK ALBUM

"Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)," Joni Mitchell

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“This Is Why,” Paramore

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

BEST ROCK SONG

“Not Strong Enough,” Boygenius

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

“How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

“What’s in a Name?,” Dave Chappelle

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Barbie The Album,” various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“I'm Only Sleeping," the Beatles

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Moonage Daydream”

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

“Some Like It Hot”

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

“All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

“Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE