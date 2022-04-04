A week after the Oscars left out Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar from its ‘In Memorium’ reel, fans are upset that India’s nightingale, as she was fondly known, was ignored once again at the Grammys.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held late Sunday (Monday in the UAE) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, featured heartfelt tributes to the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and other notable music legends, but Mangeshkar did not feature there.
Mangeshkar died on February 6 due to multiple organ failure after she had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for close to a month as a she battled COVID-19. She died aged 92.
Fans took to Twitter to criticise the Recording Academy for failing to recognise Mangeshkar.
“These Oscars, Grammys aren’t inclusive like any other international awards/bodies/institutions which are controlled by West. Nothing more to expect to be honest. #LataMangeshkar,” posted one Twitter user.
Another user wrote: “All the woke virtue signalling about inclusivity and universality just got thrown out of the window by a bunch of hypocritical wokes themselves. “Shameful” doesn’t even qualify the absolute audacity of this omission. #GRAMMYs #Pathetic #LataMangeshkar.”
“#GRAMMYS #LataMangeshkar Grammys just remembered #all musicians who died last year. Missing #LataMangeshkar they missed big. #Grammys forgetting #Lata Mangeshkar is a huge failure by the @RecordingAcad since there was so much talk about diversity and inclusion!!,” wrote another.
Others also took objection by the fact that late music composer Bappi Lahiri, who died on February 15, was also left out by the Grammys.
However, while neither of the Bollywood artists featured in the ‘In Memorium’ tribute, their names have been mentioned of the Grammy Awards website.