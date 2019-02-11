The duet, which she performs in the film with director and co-star Bradley Cooper, was all Gaga inside the Staples Center. The singer returned to her fierce pop roots in front of a backing band that included fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. Unlike her film alter ego, Gaga did not shy away from the camera. Instead she embraced the extreme close-ups and dance elements of the song, opting for glitz on the smoke-filled stage rather than the usual stripped-down performance of the single. Gaga, who helped host Alicia Keys open the show with Michelle Obama, was up for five Grammys on Sunday, four of which were for ‘Shallow’. She scooped up song written for visual media and pop solo performance earlier that night. Even though he skipped the Grammys to attend the Bafta Awards in London, Cooper won his first Grammy Award during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony.