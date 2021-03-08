Taylor Swift Grammy-1615181112580
Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2020. Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Sunday that Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the March 14 event. The show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

Grammy BTS-1615181115052
BTS arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cardi B-1615181108543
Cardi B performs during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2016. Image Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Grammy performers Bad Bunny-1615181105727
Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Image Credit: Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Grammy performers Billie-1615181103860
Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Image Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on January 31 but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The academy said in a statement that “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.”

Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the first time. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Beyonce is leading nominee with nine, followed by Swift, Lipa and Ricch, who each earned six nominations.