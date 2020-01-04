FILE-In this Sunday, June 23, 2019 file photo, DaBaby performs "Sugar" at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge in Miami on Thursday night Jan. 2, 2020, and is being held on an arrest warrant out of Texas, according to court records.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was arrested on a battery charge on January 2 in Miami after arguing with a music promoter over payment for a performance, Miami police said in an arrest warrant.

After police arrested the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, they found a warrant for his arrest from Texas, also on a battery charge. He was booked into the Miami-Dade jail and a judge ordered him held without bond because of the Texas warrant.

Kirk will stay in custody until further notice.

Kirk, who’s best known for his single ‘Suge’, was in South Florida for a New Year’s Eve performance at a Miami Beach nightclub.

Kirk, 28, approached the music promoter, who said he’d made an agreement with the rapper to perform at Cafe Iguana in nearby Pembroke Pines, the report said. The man told police he gave Kirk $30,000 (Dh110,172) but when the rapper counted it he claimed it was $10,000 short. When Kirk demanded the money, an argument broke out and Kirk punched a man who was with the music promoter.

The promoter told police he fled to his hotel room out of fear for his safety. The man who was punched told investigators that one of the men with Kirk took his mobile phone, a bank card and $80 in cash.