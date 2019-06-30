Fans of acclaimed films ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ will get to experience the entire films played in high definition on a large screen while the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra perform their complete scores. Led by conductor Justin Freer, the symphony will play Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard’s iconic score from ‘Gladiator’ on September 18 and 19 and John Williams’ music live from ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ for three performances on September 20 and 21.