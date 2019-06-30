Fans of acclaimed films ‘Gladiator’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ will get to experience the entire films played in high definition on a large screen while the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra perform their complete scores. Led by conductor Justin Freer, the symphony will play Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard’s iconic score from ‘Gladiator’ on September 18 and 19 and John Williams’ music live from ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ for three performances on September 20 and 21.
The ‘Gladiator’ performance will also include a vocal soloist and chorus, while the ‘Harry Potter’ shows will give fans a new look into Williams’ Oscar-nominated score as characters Harry, Ron and Hermione meet escaped prisoner Sirius Black and master the art of Divination.
Tickets for both performances start at Dh175 and are now available online. Early bird discounts apply for tickets booked until July 14.