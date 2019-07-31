The group will perform their hits again in March of 2020

Image Credit:

Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes will return to Dubai Opera next year for one night only, back by popular demand.

The band performed at the same venue earlier this year and have announced a return on March 12, 2020.

“The Gipsy Kings never fail to deliver an incredible show with their unique style and infectious music thrilling crowds on every occasion, I can’t wait for them to be back on our stage next March,” said Jasper Hope, the Chief Executive at Dubai Opera.

The group first became famous in 1987 with their album ‘Gipsy Kings’, which was certified gold and platinum around the globe. Born in France to Spanish ancestors, their music is a mix of pop-oriented flamenco and light songs derived from the traditional Catalan rumba.

Their biggest hits include ‘Djobi Djoba’ and ‘Baila Baila’.