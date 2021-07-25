Summer Symphonic at Coca-Cola Arena Image Credit: Supplied

Swing into summer to the beats of ABBA or get down to disco as the Coca-Cola Arena gets ready to stage three nights of musical entertainment in August.

MAC Global will present three nights of entertainment: The Music of ABBA, West End Extravaganza and Disco Symphonic. These musical concerts are part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) line up of events.

The Music of ABBA – August 12

ABBA are one of the most influential pop super-groups of all time and the popularity of the songs has continued through the decades and through the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! a phenomenon on both stage and film. Ahead of the musical being staged in Dubai later this year, you can relive the magic of the legendary songs by the Swedish super-group. ‘The Music of ABBA’ features leading star performers from the London’s West End, backed by a rock band, together with the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia. The result is a concert of ABBA’s greatest hits on an epic scale in a show that will have you on your feet dancing the night away.

West End Extravaganza – August 13

If ABBA isn’t your scene, the sign on for an unforgettable evening celebrating the magical world of musicals from London’s West End, New York’s Broadway and beyond. Featuring some incredible performers direct from the stages of some of the West End’s most beloved musical theatre show, the songs will be backed by a band, together with the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia. Brush up on classics from ‘West Side Story’, ‘Cats’, ‘Evita’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’, to modern classics from ‘The Lion King’, ‘Grease’, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ and ‘We Will Rock You!’

Disco Symphonic – August 14

Dig out those flares, pop on your shades and get ready to party like it’s 1979. Disco Symphonic features leading star vocalists, backed by a rock band, together with the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia. The result is a rousing feel good concert of disco classics on an epic scale in a show that will have you on your feet dancing the night away. Featuring classic 70’s hits from Kool & The Gang to the Bee Gees, Donna Summer to Earth, Wind & Fire and many more.

Tickets are limited due to social distancing regulations and the health and safety guidelines of the Dubai Health Authority. All attendees are required to follow the COVID-19 protocols, which are in place at the venue, including strict social distancing regulations throughout the event.