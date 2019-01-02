A free Michael Jackson tribute night will take place at Sheraton Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi at the end of the month.
The event titled Michael Jackson Forever will kick off at 7pm on January 24 in the hotel’s beach resort area, and entrance will be open to the public.
A DJ will warm up the crowd before a song-and-dance performance of Jackson’s hits, such as ‘Beat It’, ‘Thriller’ and ‘Billie Jean’. The hotel’s restaurant, B Lounge, will also have bites on offer nearby.
For fans of the late King of Pop who want to see more of their idol, the West End’s ‘Thriller Live’ show will arrive at Dubai Opera this year. The multisensory theatrical production will take place between March 26 and 30, with tickets starting from Dh275.