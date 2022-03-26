Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group the Foo Fighters has died, his bandmates said in a statement Friday. He was 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement on Twitter.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they added.

In this file photo taken on November 18, 2021 Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Nate Mendel of the US rock band the Foo Fighters attend the The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on November 18, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

The statement did not say the cause of Hawkins’ death, news of which emerged the same day the band was due to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

The festival said in a statement that the show would not go ahead.

Taylor had played with the Foo Fighters — one of the US’ most influential and critically-lauded alternative rock bands — since 1997, when he was taken on by lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

He provided percussion on some of the group’s biggest hits including “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You.” He previously drummed for Canadian indie songstress Alanis Morissette.

The Foo Fighters celebrated their 25th anniversary last year, and had most recently produced “Studio 666,” a rock-and-roll horror movie.

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. Image Credit: Al Wagner/Invision/AP Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters arrive for the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Credit: REUTERS Foo Fighters are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney, in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 30, 2021. Image Credit: REUTERS Musicians Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters pose for photographers in the press room at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, in New York, March 19, 2001. Image Credit: REUTERS View gallery as list

Tributes poured in from across the music world, with legendary frontman Ozzy Osbourne hailing him as a “great person and an amazing musician” and punk rocker Billy Idol describing the news as “tragic.”

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello praised his “unstoppable rock power.”

“In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins,” rockers Nickelback said in a statement on Twitter.