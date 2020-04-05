The former professional boxer’s daughter Iyanna was taken to a Texas jail on Saturday

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Image Credit: AFP

Floyd Mayweather’s teenaged daughter, Iyanna, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in an altercation involving the rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the alleged mother of his child.

19-year-old Iyanna was taken to a Texas jail at around 1.30am on Saturday, according to TMZ. She was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, they reported.

A woman was stabbed and hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries, and had to undergo surgery, said a police captain, according to NBC News.

Iyanna Mayweather Image Credit: Agencies

An earlier confrontation turned violent, involving Iyanna, YoungBoy NBA and a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

The nature of Iyanna and YoungBoy NBA’s relationship is unclear.