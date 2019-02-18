Pinana was born in 1976 into a musical family with a long flamenco tradition, with his father and grandfather both being famous flamenco players. After first learning flamenco technique from his father, he went on to study classical guitar at the Music Conservatory of Cartagena. He currently combines his performance work with his roles as Professor of Flamenco Guitar at the Music Conservatory of Murcia and as Artistic Director of the Murcia International Guitar Festival.