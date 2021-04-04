Her tweet was criticised on social media for making Floyd’s death about herself

Cher Image Credit: AP

Cher has apologised over a tweet about George Floyd’s death that many social media users found insensitive and reeking of ‘white saviour’ syndrome.

In her controversial tweet, the singer stated that she felt she could have done something to prevent Floyd’s death. Floyd was an African American man who was killed during an arrest when one of four Minneapolis police officers knelt on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. His death sparked protests around the world over police brutality and racial equality.

As his trial gets underway in the US, emotions are stirred up currently with Cher attempting to enter the conversation through her tweet that read: “Was talking With Mom & She Said “I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried. I Said ‘Mom,I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking ..... Maybe If I’d Been There,...I Could’ve Helped.”

The tweet didn’t go down well with many on social media, with Twitter user Iconiecon stating: “Oh yay another White person centering themselves around blk ppls pain. I wish I was there to stop you from tweeting this.”

“Um….Cher, I think you’re great and all, but this ain’t it. George Floyd’s murder isn’t about you. Don’t make it about you. And don’t inadvertently insult the traumatized witnesses who WERE there and did their damndest to save his life,” wrote another user.

Another accused the singer of holding on to the “white savior” syndrome.

Yet, undeterred Cher returned to social media a day later to clarify.

“Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP,” the singer’s tweet said.

She also put out an apology shortly after that read: “I Just got off phone With Friend Karen,” she wrote. “Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can [expletive] Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s”NOT Appropriate”To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUTTO GOD,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My (heart).”

The last tweet finally got her fans believing in her again.

“I’m so sick of petty trolls. Cher is not the only one who has thought that if they were at the scene of George Floyd’s murder, they would have did something different. You petty people better know we may not hav heard about Flint water if not for Cher,” tweeted one user.