The three acts have made it to the end of the Emergin Talent Competition

From left: Xenai, Ibby Vk and DB Gad. Image Credit:

The final three contestants of Yasalam’s Emerging Talent Competition 2019 (ETC) have been announced.

DB Gad, Ibby VK and Xenai are the last men standing and will go all the way to the finale of the regional talent search contest.

Egyptian rapper DB Gad, Syrian-Armenian singer-songwriter Ibby VK and Bahrain-raised hip hop artist Xenai were shortlisted from more than 200 initial entries, as part of the 5th edition of the ETC. The shortlisted trio will perform at the Village, du Arena, on November 28, the opening night of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, where a winner will be announced.