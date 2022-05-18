Famed musician Eric Clapton, who has been vocal about his anti-vaccine views, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A post on his official Facebook account announced the health update and the subsequent postponement of shows in Zurich and Milan.

“Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall,” the post read. “He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans.”

It added: “It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances.”

Clapton, 77, is considered one of the best guitarists of all time and is known for tracks such as ‘Layla’, ‘Tears In Heaven’ and ‘Wonderful Tonight’.

The British star has been critical of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions and in May 2021, through a note shared by Italian architect Robin Monotti on Telegram, he labelled the vaccine as “propaganda”.

Clapton had said that he had “disastrous” side effects from taking the AstraZeneca vaccine and that his “hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again, (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.) But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone.”

In July 2021, he said he would refuse to perform at venues that require proof of vaccination.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said in a statement, again shared on Monotti’s Telegram account. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”