Two young Emirati women, singers Alya and Sachii, will showcase their music talents at an Emirati Women’s Day performance at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai.
Music Fashion Fusion, presented by musivv and The BarCoe Studio, in association with Sennheisser, will take place on August 28 at 7pm. It will also feature a talk show with Alya, Sachii and male Emirati R’n’B singer Casa Vince.
“It is an absolute honour to represent Emirati women on this day. I love my country and people and our wonderful leaders and I am proud to be Emirati,” Alya said in a statement.
She added: “Growing up I loved listening to all the classics like Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, James Brown and many more. I feel like they were the building blocks to what music is today. Even though all these historic people influenced my music and me as an artist I have to give credit to all the amazing homegrown local artists that inspired me as well... to name a few, Abri and of course my mum Chloe Butler, both of them are a huge inspiration to me.”
The Emirati Women’s Day special is open to the public and will be live streamed by AEL Photography.