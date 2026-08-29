Ely Buendia, Chito Miranda take OPM back to Dubai: 2 rock icons, 2 bands, one night of nostalgia

From campus dreams to Coca-Cola Arena: OPM nostalgia for Filipinos in Dubai
For an entire generation of Filipinos, the soundtrack of youth came from two very different but equally influential bands: Eraserheads and Parokya ni Edgar.
On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, two of the biggest names associated with those bands — Ely Buendia and Chito Miranda — bring that soundtrack to Dubai for a major celebration of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) at Coca-Cola Arena, located in the vibrant City Walk (Al Wasl district) in Dubai.
This is not a joint-band concert.
Ely and Chito will perform separate headline sets, each with his own musicians, production and setlist.
Though one cannot entirely discount the possibility that they might still spring a surprise — perhaps with an encore together.
Ely will draw from his solo career and the legendary Eraserheads catalogue, while Chito will combine his solo material with the enduring anthems of Parokya ni Edgar.
The event is scheduled for 7 pm kickoff, according to Visit Dubai, while ticketing platforms list the show with an 8 pm start.
Fans should therefore check their ticket and the venue's latest event information for the final entry/start time.
Expect something closer to a two-concert experience in one night than a conventional co-headlining show.
So no need to pick between Eraserheads nostalgia and Parokya ni Edgar sing-alongs.
Fans can expect Ely to revisit music (Alapaap, Ang Huling El Bimbo, Pare Ko, With a Smile, Alapaap, Ligaya), associated with the Eraserheads alongside his solo work, while Miranda brings the irreverence, humour and crowd-friendly rock of Parokya ni Edgar to the arena.
The official setlist has not been released, so individual songs cannot be guaranteed.
But the event has been promoted around nostalgia, OPM classics and the kind of songs that audiences know well enough to sing back to the performers.
And that may be the real attraction.
For many OFWs in the UAE and beyond, these are not simply songs.
They are memory triggers.
At least for me: They’re songs associated with teenage years, first loves, barkadas (friends), dormitories, road trips, heartbreaks and the uncertain optimism of being young.
To Filipino OPM fans, Chito needs little introduction.
As the frontman of Parokya ni Edgar, he became one of the defining personalities of the Philippine alternative-rock scene.
The band’s irreverent lyrics, humour and catchy melodies helped make songs such as “Harana,” “Buloy,” “Halaga” and “Silvertoes” part of the Filipino musical vocabulary.
What makes Chito’s story compelling is not simply longevity. It is survival.
The music industry changed. Formats changed: from vinyl to CDs to online.
Bands came and went. Yet Chito remained visible, continuing to perform, record and reinvent himself while carrying the enormous catalogue of Parokya ni Edgar into another generation.
Now he brings that musical history to Dubai.
Ely’s story is inseparable from the Eraserheads (aka E-heads), a band that helped transform Filipino popular music in the 1990s.
Formed in 1989, the Eraserheads emerged while their members were still teenagers, or very young men: punkish, sometimes playful and frequently fearless.
And then, somehow, they became the soundtrack of a nation. They eventually became one of the most culturally consequential bands in Philippine music.
There is another connection to this story that goes beyond music.
In 1989, when the Eraserheads were forming, many of their members were in their late teens or early 20s.
That was about 37 years ago. Marcus Adoro, the iconic E-heads guitarist, was my contemporary (and so was Dong Abay, lead singer of Yano, an dorm ex-roomate).
Marcus came from Samar, a neighbouring province of my native Sorsogon. Ely Buendia, born in Naga City, is a fellow Bicolano.
Back in the University of the Philippines-Diliman campus, Ely lived in Molave dormitory, close to the Abelardo Hall, where some of the country's top classical musicians are trained.
Like the Beatles, however, none of the members of the Eraserheads had formal music lessons or training when they first formed the band.
Yet they would go on to hog the spotlight and Spotify playbacks, becoming one of the most influential and successful acts in Philippine music — helping redefine it and inspiring generations of Filipino musicians.
Pre E-heads, Marcus and I jammed occassionally in the space between sections of square-shaped Narra Residence Hall, the wooden all-male student dormitory on the northeastern side of the sprawling university campus in Quezon City.
I didn't do well in music, except in the dark: on some nights when I joined stout-hearted dorm-mates in serenading ("harana") girls who occupied nearby dorms, in Camia and Sampaguita.
For generations of "Iskos", Narra was a place where young men arrived with little more than ambition — and left carrying dreams that would eventually take them into business, law, science, tech, government and other professions.
Narra, established in 1952, had a distinctly post-World War II, almost old-world vibe.
Before it was demolished, Narra was more than a dormitory. On Jan. 9, 2008, the Narra building was destroyed by a pre-dawn fire. Officials said the blaze reached the fifth alarm; the structure had already been abandoned because of deterioration.
I was devastated when I learnt that Narra was gone. Yet remnants of that iconic residence hall remained in my memory — and, on a later visit, in what survived of the old complex.
Narra itself has not completely disappeared from institutional memory. The Narra Function Hall at UP Integrated School preserves part of the legacy of the former residence as a venue and memorabilia of the old structure.
The dorm was not simply a building. It was an incubator of dreams.
And that's why the story of the Eraserheads resonates deeply within me, and perhaps thousands of others.
And who would have known: Young men living in decrepit dorms, arguing, studying, jamming, dreaming and wondering what the future might hold – that some of their youthful experiments would eventually become embedded in Filipino culture.
The Eraserheads’ music swept across the country — and the world via overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Before their breakup, they had already left an indelible mark on Pinoy culture.
My only wish is that someday, someone considers rebuilding Narra — not necessarily as the dormitory it once was, but as a modern, multi-level residence and creative space for young people.
A place where future dreamers, doers, musicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, lawyers, technocrats — and perhaps another Marcus Adoro and the rest of the Eheads — can find one another.
Because sometimes great things begin in ordinary places.
Sometimes they begin in a dormitory. Sometimes they begin with a guitar, a few friends and a song nobody thinks will become something akin to an anthem of generations.
And sometimes, 37 years later, those songs are being sung by thousands of Filipinos halfway around the world.
That is what makes the Ely Buendia–Chito Miranda Dubai concert more than another OPM show.
It is a celebration of memory. A celebration of youth.
And, perhaps most importantly, a celebration of the dreams that refused to disappear.
Parokya ni Edgar clocks up about 5.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with nearly 2 billion streams; Eraserheads commands over 3.7 million monthly listeners and have accumulated more than 1.4 billion total streams on the platform.
Event: Ely Buendia–Chito Miranda in Dubai
Date: August 30, 2026 (Sunday)
Note to Ely and Chito fans: Please share your clips and clicks here.