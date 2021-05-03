Ellie Goulding. Image Credit: AP

British singer Ellie Goulding has given birth to her first child, her husband Caspar Jopling wrote in an Instagram post on May 2.

In his Instagram Story, which featured a beautiful bouquet of flowers (no sign of the baby just yet), Jopling asked for privacy for their family.

“Mum and baby both healthy and happy :) Extremely grateful,” he wrote. “I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. thank you x.”

The ‘Love Me Like You Do’ singer, 34, and art dealer Jopling, 29, got married in a star-studded ceremony at York Minster on August 31, 2019. Celebrities such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller were in attendance, along with British royals Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Goulding first opened up about the strangeness of her pandemic pregnancy in a February Vogue interview.

Caspar Jopling and Ellie Goulding after the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. on October 12, 2018.

“You have your partner, and you have your friends, but in a pandemic, it can feel particularly lonely,” Goulding said. “Because it wasn’t something I had planned for right now, [and] I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what’s going on. I think that made me keep it very secretive and made me very protective over it. The sickness and tiredness was nothing I’d ever experienced before.”

The singer also spoke about not wanting to participate in the trend of gender reveals — which can sometimes involve lavish parties, elaborate pink or blue cakes and confetti canons.

“It’s not a focus for me,” she said. “We found out by default because we had a scan. [But,] it wasn’t a thing. We just wanted a healthy baby and there wasn’t much more to it. Instinctively, the whole gender reveal is not my thing.”