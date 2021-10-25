Singer Ed Sheeran is down but not out thanks to COVID-19.
The British star revealed on October 25 that he has contracted the novel coronavirus just days before the release of his latest album.
“Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran, 30, wrote on Instagram.
Sheeran has been in promotions mode for his fourth studio album ‘=’ (‘equals’), which is a 14-track effort featuring the hit single ‘Bad Habits’.
His diagnosis also comes soon after the singer was announced as the musical guest for ‘Saturday Night Live’ on November 6.
He recently performed in London as part of the Earthshot Prize awards.
Sheeran has said he will continue to do whatever he can from home.
“...I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone,” he added in his post.
The four-time Grammy winner made his return to music in December 2020 after being on a social media hiatus that began in late 2019, after he had been on tour for two years. During that time, he welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.