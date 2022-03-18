Singer Ed Sheeran has shared a tribute to late cricketer Shane Warne during an episode of Australian chat show ‘The Project’.
“We met in 2014, when I was doing the Logies. He was staying at the hotel next to me, and do you remember he had that club at Crown?” Sheeran told host Carrie Bickmore.
“He took me and my friends there, and that was like the first time I’d hung out with him,” the ‘Shape of You’ singer said.
“Then — mate, he used to do some really amazing things. I’ve got some friends that are huge into cricket, and he just offered one day like, ‘Do you want me to take them to the nets at Lord’s [in London]?’ Sheeran added.
“You guys know — the heart of that bloke was so big, and he’s just such a lovely person inside and out. There’s so many stories like that.”
Warne died on March 4 due to a heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.
Soon after the cricket great’s death, Sheeran took to Instagram to share his grief, sharing a picture of Warne and late Australia record executive Michael Gudinski.
“The world keeps taking incredible people away. I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michaels passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out. Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special. Such a gentleman. He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me. Il bloody miss you mate. Absolutely gutted,” Sheeran wrote.