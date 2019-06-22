Singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Yesterday' in London, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Ed Sheeran is currently busy with a European tour, a press tour for the Beatles-themed film ‘Yesterday’ (in which he plays himself), and a Heinz ketchup ad campaign. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have time for his friends.

On Tuesday, Sheeran revealed the full list of collaborators for the 15-track album ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’, which will see him team up with a wildly diverse group of 22 artists ranging from Eminem and 50 Cent to Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton to Camila Cabello and Cardi B.

Other contributors include Ella Mai, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, Skrillex and Khalid. And the list goes on.

In late May, Sheeran released the track listing for the album on Instagram but blacked out the names of most of the featured artists. In that same post, he shared what inspired the idea to create this fully collaborative album.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project,” Sheeran wrote at the time. “Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year.”