Dubai Design District (d3) will kick off a series of weekly unplugged music sessions throughout January. The outdoor performances will happen between buildings 8 and 9, with the aim of spotlighting regional musicians.
The artists performing include Saudi Arabian crooner Hamza Hawsawi, Serbian neo-soul act Aleks, Lebanese-Australian singer-songwriter Omar Dean, Syrian singer and multi-instrumentalist Ghaliaa, Emirati-Honduran artist Fafa and Iraqi songstress Shebani.
A full performance schedule will go up online through Dubai Design District’s website.