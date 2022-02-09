The Dubai-based Malhaar Baithak will be celebrating the life and music of Lata Mangeshkar on February 11. The iconic singer, who was given the accolade of Nightingale of India, died earlier this week aged 92.
The concert will feature Malhaar artists sing some of Mangeshkar’s iconic songs in an unplugged style.
“Lata ji has recorded more than 50,000 songs in various languages. It is extremely difficult to make the playlist from her vast repertoire for this two-hour concert. However, we have selected some compositions, which we thought would be most relevant for this occasion,” said Jogiraj Sikidar, Founder and Director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, Dubai.
“Lata ji was a musician’s musician, and as artistes we have been learning from her music every day. This edition of Malhaar Baithak is a humble tribute to someone whom we have idolised all our lives,” Sikidar added.
The playlist on the night will include a mix of several old and new compositions from Bollywood and non-film albums, such as ‘Chalte Chalte’, ‘Naam Goom Jayega’, ‘Rahe Ya Na Rahe Hum’, ‘Luka Chupi’, ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Ud Jaa Re Kaga’ and more.
The concert is an invite-only event on Friday at 7.30pm in the Crystal Lounge of India Club, Dubai. To attend, reach out to Malhaar through its website or social media platforms.