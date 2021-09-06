Rapper Drake has added fuel to the fire amid his longstanding feud with Kanye West by leaking an unreleased track from the latter’s album ‘Donda’. The track is also making waves because it name drops Abu Dhabi.
On the track ‘Life of the Party’, which the Canadian musician leaked on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 show, West hits out at Drake.
“I put Virgil and Drake on the same text, and it wasn’t about the matching Arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress/ Just told these grown men stop it with the funny [expletive],” West raps, also referring to designer Virgil Abloh.
He continues: “Thought we was the new Abu Dhabi/ Told Drake don’t play with me on GD and he sent that message to everybody/ So if I hit you with a ‘WYD,’ you better hit me with, ‘Yessir, I’m writing everything you need.’”
It’s unclear how Drake got hold of the song, and the leak comes soon after the rapper had released his own diss track seemingly about West on his recently released album ‘Certified Lover Boy’.
The leak is the latest controversy tagged to the release of ‘Donda’.
‘Donda’, West’s 10th studio album, was released on August 29, days after he held a third public listening event. West had even taken to living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where one of the events was held, to work on the album.
During one of the listening events, West brought out embattled celebrities Marilyn Manson (accused of sexual and physical violence) and DaBaby (who made offensive comments about people with HIV).