In this file photo taken on June 12, 2017 Rapper/producer Dr. Dre attends Ice Cube's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California. Image Credit: AFP

Dr Dre, the music producer and entrepreneur who leveraged his fame in hip-hop into billion-dollar businesses with the Beats brand of headphones and a music-streaming service, confirmed on social media late Tuesday that he had been hospitalised in Los Angeles and that he was “doing great.”

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” he said on Instagram, adding that he was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center there. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”

Dr Dre’s statement came after reports that he had had a brain aneurysm and had spent time at the intensive-care unit. Three people close to the musician confirmed those reports, but little other information was available, and neither Dr Dre nor his representatives gave any specific information about his condition.

He was still in the hospital Wednesday, one of those people said.

On Tuesday night, while Dr Dre was in the hospital, a burglary was attempted at his home in Los Angeles. Police said that four people were arrested, according to a report by NBC News.

Dr. Dre, 55, whose real name is Andre Young, rose to fame in the late 1980s as part of N.W.A., the rap group from Compton that helped establish and popularise gangsta rap — a style known for its unflinching lyrics about violent street life and its aggressive audio production.

In a stylistic shift in the 1990s, Dr. Dre slowed the beat down and borrowed heavily from 1970s funk groups like Parliament-Funkadelic to help create a new sound, G-Funk. It was exemplified by his 1992 album “The Chronic,” and in the work of rappers like Snoop Dogg, whom he introduced as a protege.

He also founded his own label, Aftermath, and became closely associated with Eminem, leaving an indelible imprint on hip-hop as the music evolved over two decades. As a producer, he worked with artists like Gwen Stefani and 50 Cent, with a reputation for perfectionism that led to marathon sessions. He abandoned a planned solo album of his own, “Detox,” after more than a decade of work.

Working with Jimmy Iovine, the producer and record executive behind the label Interscope, Dr. Dre also established a headphone brand, Beats by Dre. Selling $300 headphones to ordinary consumers, and marketing its products with endorsements by sports and music celebrities, the venture transformed the audio market. By 2013, Beats Electronics, the company behind the headphones, had annual revenue exceeding $1 billion.

Around that time, Beats acquired a small music-streaming service, Mog, for $14 million, and amped it up with help from Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails. The next year, Apple bought Dr. Dre and Iovine’s company for $3 billion. In a video that circulated online before that deal was formally announced, Dr. Dre bragged that it had made him “the first billionaire in hip-hop.”

In recent years he has kept a relatively low profile. He and Iovine endowed a program at the University of Southern California in 2013 for a degree that blends business, marketing, product development, design and liberal arts.