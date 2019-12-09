Potential strong winds and rain have caused organisers to announced a new venue

Dido’s concert in Dubai on December 13 has been moved indoors, as organisers cited weather concerns and announced a venue change from Dubai Media City Amphitheatre to Coca Cola Arena in City Walk.

“The change in venue is subject to some unforeseen weather changes and potential strong winds and rain on the day of the event,” a press representative wrote in an email.

This will be Dido’s first time on the road in 15 years. The British singer’s comeback world tour, which promotes her latest album ‘Still on my Mind’, ends in Dubai this weekend. Dido’s tour kicked off in Prague before moving through North America, South America and Europe.

Dido will perform hits from over the past two decades, which include ‘Thank You’ (featured in Eminem’s ‘Stan’), ‘Life for Rent’, ‘No Angel’, ‘Here with Me’ and ‘White Flag’.