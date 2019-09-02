Image Credit:

After 15 years off the the road, British singing sensation Dido is going on a world tour, and she’s landing in Dubai on December 13 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

The ‘Still on My Mind’ comeback tour will be Dido’s first time ever in the city, and her last stop on the tour, which kicked off in Prague before heading to North America followed by sold out dates in south America and Europe.

Dido, will treat her fans to some of her iconic hits stage from two decades, including the chartbuster ‘Thank You’ (featured by Eminem in his ‘STAN’), ‘Life for Rent’, ‘No Angel’, ‘Here with Me’ and the global hit ‘White Flag’.

Dido, who took a break from the music industry to raise her son, announced her first tour in 15 years in support of her new album Still on My Mind, which was released in March, 2019.

“We are excited to have Dido add Dubai to the tour. It will be the artist’s first performance in the city and the timing is just perfect. Great voice, great music and a great outdoor venue in December, what else can we wish for?,” said Aleksandra Gorokhova, the marketing manager of organisers Mission Control X.