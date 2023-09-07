American singer and actor Diana Ross surprised Beyonce with a serenade in honour of her 42nd birthday, reported ‘People’.
At the singer’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles, Ross made an unexpected appearance and sang ‘Happy Birthday.’
The ‘Cuff It’ singer was surprised when Motown great Diana Ross led the crowd in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her. Ross explained that she had to pay it forward since Beyonce had sung ‘Happy Birthday’ to her, reported ‘People’.
Beyonce told Ross on the stage, “Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice, your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”
“You sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me so I wanted to sing it to you,” Ross replied to her.
When Ross turned 75 in 2019, Beyonce sang a song for the Motown singer.
Many of their industry friends present at the performance caught the heartwarming moment between the two singers on camera.
Beyonce had earlier said that Ross was a musical inspiration for her. In the film version of the popular musical 'Dreamgirls', she also portrayed a fictional female group singer who became a solo star and was modelled after Ross.