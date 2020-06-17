Who said you can’t mix business and pleasure? Demi Lovato made the most of her work this weekend, taking beau Max Ehrich to Joshua Desert for a “magical” time.
While fans of Lovato may have known she’s been in a relationship with the actor, Lovato made it Instagram official with a series of dreamy of photos from their small getaway, where the pair shared a kiss against the sunset.
“Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua tree with my love,” wrote Lovato. “I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you,” she wrote.
And if you’re someone who always wonders who, exactly, is behind the lens of all these intimate #couplegoals photos, Lovato shouted out Lyndan Coleman for taking the sweet snaps.
She tanked Coleman for “taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!! You rock.”
Ehrich commented on Lovato’s post, writing: “I love you to the furthest galaxy and back again.”
The ‘Walk. Ride. Rodeo’ actor posted the same images to his own Instagram page, calling Lovato the “love of my life”.
“You are mine,” responded Lovato.