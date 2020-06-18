Copy of Britain_Obit_Vera_Lynn_20689.jpg-49592-1592474713205
Dame Vera Lynn in 2010. Image Credit: AP
Dame Vera Lynn, who sang the 1939 track ‘We’ll Meet Again’, a symbol of hope for Second World War soldiers, has died at the age of 103.

Lynn’s family were “deeply saddened” to share the news of “the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers.”

During her life, Lynn had been nicknamed the Forces Sweetheart in the UK as she was a favourite artist among the men and women serving in the British armed forces and frequently performed shows for them.

Copy of Britain_Obit_Vera_Lynn_35493.jpg-8d523~1-1592474718939
In this December 2, 1975 file photo, singer Vera Lynn poses outside Buckingham Palace after being invested a Dame Commander of the British Empire. Image Credit: AP

In 1975, she was appointed Dame for her charitable services. Her philanthropic works include launching a cerebral palsy charity named Stars Organisation for Spastics (SOS) in 1953 and chairing the Vera Lynn Charity Breast Cancer Research Trust in 1976.

At 92 years old, Lynn became the oldest living person to hit No 1 on the British album charts in 2009. She bested the Arctic Monkeys and the Beatles with her compilation album ‘We’ll Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn’. She also surpassed Bob Dylan as the oldest person to have a chart-topping album in the UK.

Lynn died in her East Sussex home.

Copy of Britain_Obit_Vera_Lynn_63615.jpg-48e0b-1592474715109
In this July, 10, 2005 file photo, Dame Vera Lynn (centre), singer Petula Clark (left) and entertainer Bruce Forsyth sing "We'll Meet Again", during the World War II 60th Anniversary Service at Horse Guards Parade, in London. Image Credit: AP
