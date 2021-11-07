13 people still remain in hospital with the rapper “devastated” following the incident

Travis Scott performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. Image Credit: AP

A crush of rap music fans pushing toward the stage during Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston killed at least eight people and injured many more as panic rippled through the packed crowd, officials said.

The disaster unfolded at NRG Park at around 9pm on Friday during the headline performance by Scott, a Grammy Award-nominated singer and producer. As some in the sold-out audience of about 50,000 surged toward the stage, people began to fall unconscious, some apparently suffering cardiac arrest or other medical issues, officials told reporters outside the venue. Minutes later the chaos was declared a “mass casualty incident.”

Crowds at the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival performance before the rush began Image Credit: AP

“It happened all at once. It seemed like it just happened ... over the course of just a few minutes,” said Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite.

“Within the first 30 seconds of the first song, people began to drown - in other people,” a concert-goer with the Instagram handle “Seannafaith” wrote online. “It got tighter and tighter, impossible to breathe as our lungs were compressed between the bodies of those surrounding us. More people began to scream for help.” Houston-born Scott said he would support the police as they investigate the incident and wanted to help the community heal.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “Love You All.” It was not yet clear what caused the disaster. An investigation was underway that is likely to focus on security and safety protocols at the event.

Two weeks ago, organisers of another Houston concert cancelled it abruptly after fans pushed through a gate and stormed into a Playboi Carti show being held within the same NRG Park complex.

Astroworld, a two-day music festival that was scheduled to culminate on Saturday, had a similar breech at about 2.30pm.

Emergency personnel respond to the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (KTRK via AP) Image Credit: AP

Friday and went ahead with the show, according to TV reports.

“I think it’s very important that none of us speculate.

Nobody has all the answers tonight,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference.

In an interview with CNN, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena a described how the crush of fans quickly overwhelmed the private security hired for the festival’s first day.

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña speaks at the press conference addressing the cancellation of the Astroworld festival at the Wyndham Hotel family reunification center on November 6, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what they describe as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Authorities transported about 23 people in serious condition to hospitals, 11 of them critical, Pena told CNN. One of the injured was 10 years old. At least eight people succumbed to their injuries, he said, adding that the death toll could rise.

Organizers and Scott were both cooperating with police.

“We are focused on supporting local officials however we can ...,” Astroworld Fest, an event organised by Live Nation Entertainment, said on Twitter. It said it was cancelling the second day of the festival.

FANS IN DISTRESS

Travis Scott Image Credit: AP

Scott stopped multiple times during his 75-minute performance when he spotted fans in distress near the stage, video posted online showed. He asked security to make sure they were safe. Emergency vehicles, lights and alarms flashing, cut through the audience several times.

“We need somebody to help. Somebody passed out right here,” Scott said, according to video of his set, which included a guest appearance by Canadian rapper Drake. “Security, somebody, jump in here real quick.”

Travis Scott performs at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The tragedy harkens back to a 1979 concert by British rock band The Who in which 11 people were killed when fans stampeded into the Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati before the event.

A reunification center was set up for families who had not heard from loved ones at the festival, the Houston Fire Department said on Twitter.

Attendees standing in close proximity during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, U.S., in this still image from social media video November 5, 2021. Instagram @drainstarr/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT MUST CREDIT INSTAGRAM @DRAINSTARR. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES Image Credit: via REUTERS

Another clip, which Reuters could not immediately verify as authentic, showed police performing CPR on several people even as music blared in the background.

Scott came to fame in the early 2010s for his unique vocal style. Astroworld is also the name of his third studio album released in 2018 to critical acclaim.