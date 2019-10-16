The event will bring together music, food, art and fashion across three stages

British singer Craig David, Belgian dance music act Lost Frequencies UK production trio Disciples will perform at a three-day lifestyle festival dubbed LUVYA, to take place at the Five Palm Jumeirah in Dubai in December.

The event will bring together music, food, art and fashion across the venue’s beach, basement and rooftop areas between December 12-14. French DJ and producer Klingande and London duo Eli & Fur will also make appearances.

Three stages will showcase more than 40 artists and nine fashion shows. LUVYA follows a growing trend of festivals taking place at hotels. On October 11, the W Hotel, The Palm held Wake Up Call festival with a performance from Rita Ora.