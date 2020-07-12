K-Pop boy group Spectrum has parted ways after only two years for reasons including COVID-19 concerns as the result of their disbandment.
WYNN Entertainment announced the news on its official website, stating the label’s worsening situation can no longer support Spectrum. Therefore, the band’s six members — Minjae, Dongkyu, Eunjun, Jaehan, Hwarang, and Villain — have terminated their contracts as of July 10.
This is not the first time a K-Pop group has parted ways due to coronavirus concerns. On April 24, Roots Entertainment reportedly announced its artists Girls’ Alert’s album has been pushed back due to the financial repercussions of the pandemic and it allowed its members to end their exclusive contracts and promote freely.
However, Girls’ Alert was reported to not have disbanded and will continue with members Seulbi, Jisung, and Gooseul.
The South Korean entertainment industry has been affected as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Senior executives from leading music companies — that includes Big Hit Entertainment, S.M. Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, FNC Entertainment and Starship Entertainment — participated in a roundtable meeting with Culture Minister Park Yang-woo last month, seeking support to help spread Korean pop culture overseas amid the outbreak.
Spectrum initially debuted with eight members in May 2018 with ‘Be Born’. Just two months following their debut, main rapper Kim Dong-yoon, who was a popular contestant on reality show ‘MIXNINE’ hosted by YG Entertainment, passed away.
Their last comeback as a six-member group was with second mini-album, ‘Timeless Moment’, before their disbandment.